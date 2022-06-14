ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2021-22 school year may have recently ended, but there is still a lot happening at Bladen County Schools.

The district’s Summer Feeding Program kicked off Monday. This program provides breakfast and lunch at no cost to any Bladen County youth from up to 18 years old. Between Monday and June 30, meals are available at East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Primary School and Dublin Primary School. Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are available Monday through Thursday and must be eaten on-site.

From July 5 to July 28, the district is planning to serve breakfast and lunch at the following sites: West Bladen High School, Clarkton School of Discovery, Bladenboro Middle School and Elizabethtown Middle School. Breakfast will be available from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be available Monday throughThursday and must be eaten on-site. Based on participation, these locations may change and the public can stay tuned to the district’s Facebook page and website for any updates.

The district is currently seeking feedback via two online surveys. Families with students attending Bladen Lakes Primary School, Bladenboro Primary School, Bladenboro Middle School, Clarkton School of Discovery, Dublin Primary School, East Arcadia School, Elizabethtown Primary School, Elizabethtown Middle School, Plain View Primary School or Tar Heel Middle School are asked to complete the Title 1 Parent and Family Engagement Survey for the 2021-2022 School Year. The survey is available on the district’s website and Facebook page.

In collaboration with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction the district is seeking feedback from families with students in the Exceptional Children program. There are two surveys — one for families with students in PreK and a second for families with students in grades K-12. Both are available on the district’s website and Facebook page.

Additionally, transfer requests are due soon. Out-of-county transfer requests are due to the district office by Thursday, June 30, and in-county transfer requests are due no later than Thursday, July 14. The Request for Student Reassignment form is available on the district’s website.

For the latest from Bladen County Schools, follow the district’s Facebook page, @BladenCountySchools.

Elly Johnson is the director of communications for Bladen County Schools.