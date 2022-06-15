North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson the keynote

speaker at Bladen County Committee of 100 dinner

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson concluded his talk Tuesday at Cape Fear Winery for the Bladen County Committee of 100 with something that put an exclamation mark on his life and political career.

“As long as God blesses me, I will continue to fight for the people of North Carolina,” he told the crowd that exceeded 100.

Robinson told those in attendance about growing up the ninth of 10 children in Greensboro. His father was born in 1897 and was 71 when Mark was born. “Mom and Dad had a violent and contentious relationship, so we saw a lot of domestic violence in the house,” Robinson said. “Dad was a jealous man.”

But when Robinson turned 12, his father went to the hospital — and never came home.

What happened next set a course for the 35th lieutenant governor of North Carolina.

“When my dad died — because her was the bread-winner — I wasn’t sure what would happen,” he said. “I thought we’d go back to foster care, where I spent some of my earlier years.

“Instead, a friend came to see my mom and told her she had it made — her husband had died, she had five children at home,” he continued. “The woman told my mom she could go downtown, get welfare and be taken care of the rest of her life.

“My mom listened and thought, ‘it’s not what I want to do,” Robinson said. “She went and got a job.”

But Robinson’s mom was black and had no marketable skills. Still, he said she walked across the street and got a job with NC A&T as a custodian.

“She had the option to sit at home and let the government take care of her,” he said. “But she wanted a job — and she had that job almost 30 years, cleaning up after other people’s children in order to take care of her own — and she bought two houses and seven cars with that job.

“What she got, she earned,” he added. “My mother is the greatest hero I’ve ever known.”

Robinson used the example set by his mother to lead him in the direction of hard-working people — as well as his Christianity.

“In order to be truly successful, fall on your knees and ask Jesus to be your Savior,” Robinson said. “And then be sure you have a strong work ethic — it’s not anyone else’s job to take care of you, your house, your children … it’s yours.

“One of the biggest mistakes we’ve made is to pay people to stay home and not work,” he added. “I’ve seen how bad policy can ruin people and keep jobs unfilled.

“I will always stand up for our workers and build an economy to support those workers,” Robinson said. “Any elected official not working hard for those workers who want and are willing to work isn’t worth the ground they stand on.”

He then turned toward the challenges this state and country are facing.

“One big problem is that we are too divided,” Robinson said. “I voted for Donald Trump, you voted for Joe Biden … and we can’t talk? Ridiculous.

“We need to talk about what we want — which is to work, eat, play, live in safety,” he continued. “What will truly move this state and country forward is to come together.”

Robinson’s words were acknowledged by a standing ovation.

In other business

— Chuck Heustess, director of Bladen County Economic Development, shared the successes, including that of the Small Business Incubator in downtown Elizabethtown, where there are three housing entities, a nursing business, a massage therapist business and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

He also touted the successes of Cape Fear Distillery, Del-Ton Rifles, Westwood robotics systems, Anthem Display and the creation of Bladenboro Town Square.

“What continues to play out in Bladen County is that, if we build it, it will be taken,” Heustess said.

He also applauded the efforts of Leadership Bladen, saying it’s a program that is 40% teaching leadership skills and 60% learning about Bladen County.

“It’s important we train our young folks to be the next leaders of Bladen County,” he said.

— A group of individuals were approved for the Committee of 100’s board of directors. They were:

One-year term — Linda Carey, Rufus Lloyd, Wilbur Ward and Hayes Petteway.

Two-year term – Ashley Dowless, Wesley Campbell, William Brisson and Pat Devane.

Three-year term — Dennis Troy, Paul Evans, Leon Martin and Dana McDuffie.

