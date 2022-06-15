ELIZABETHTOWN — Recently, the Elizabethtown Foxglove Garden Club learned container gardening tips from Lynn Marshburn, the Agribusiness Technology Instructor at Bladen Community College. Around 15 club members were present for the quarterly meeting held on the BCC campus.

The president of the club, Cathy Gantz, welcomed everyone to the meeting and announced preparations are underway for the Annual Katie Mac Greene Mum Sale that will be held in the fall.

Niki Dennis and Carol Strickland, club members and hosts for the evening served flower-shaped sandwiches, fruit, and dessert before the ladies started the container gardening program.

Then, Ms. Marshburn led the club members in a hands-on class for container gardening.

Tips for Container Gardening given by Ms. Marshburn are as follows:

— Consider the space. Think about what size pot you need for the area you want the plants to live.

— Containers come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and molds. Terra-cotta pots need more water than others because they are sporous. Choose your containers wisely.

— Soil is what you want to use when container gardening. Marshburn said you don’t use dirt from outside because it does not have the nutrients the plants need to thrive. An all-purpose potting soil mix is the best soil for your container garden.

— To fill your containers, you will need three types of plants, “Thrillers, fillers, and spillers.” Thrillers are usually the tallest plants in the container and are eye-catching. Some examples of thrillers are Purple fountain grass, aztec grass, flax lily, iris, and lady palms. Fillers are plants that can fill empty spaces in the container. Some fillers include pentas, moss rose, pansy, and petunia. Spillers are should have a cascading growth that will hand down around the container. Examples of spiller plants are the Creeping Jenny, Moss rose, and Weeping junipers.

— Fertilizer is essential to use for the growth of your plants. Liquid or slow-release fertilizers are good options for container plants.

— Don’t forget to “Deadhead” your plants, which means to cut off any dead blooming parts of the plant.

— Last but not least, don’t forget to water your plants. Before you start your container gardening, submerge the roots of the plants in water. Then, read up on how often the plants need to be watered.

By the end of the meeting, each lady had a container filled with beautiful plants.

The Foxglove Garden Club is committed to community service projects and learning more about gardening. The next meeting will be held in October.