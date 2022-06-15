Totals $2,051,859 plus

various fuel adjustments

BLADENBORO — Town residents here will see a small rise in their water and sewer fees, but the tax rate of 64 cents per $100 of property valuation.

Bladenboro’s town board on Tuesday unanimously approved a $2,051,859 budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year — but only after extensive discussion centering around fuel-related costs for each of its departments.

According to Town Administrator Kelsey Hammond, in the end, each department’s fuel budget was increased significantly.

Included in the fee increases are …

— Water rates: The flat rate for water usage will increase from $11.49 to $12.50; the non-flat rate will rise from $3.99/1,000 gallons to $4.29/1,000 gallons.

— Sewer rates: The flat rate will increase from $16.18 to $17.12; the non-flat rate will rise from $4.51/1,000 gallons to $4.91/1,000 gallons.

— Trash collection: The individual rates will increase by about 5%.

A public hearing was held on the proposed budget Monday, but nobody spoke.

In other news …

— The town approved a contract for auditing services with Thompson, Price, Scott and Adams.

— Sonya Johnson with the Lumber River Council of Governments spoke to the board on Monday about the $514,059 in American Rescue Plan Act monies Bladenboro will receive. She focused on how that money can be used, and the board will zero in on projects at a later date.

The next meeting of the Bladenboro Town Board will be Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.