TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Karli Weber of Harrells, North Carolina, was named to the University of Alabama President’s List for Spring Semester 2022.

A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.