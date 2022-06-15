Making his 5th trip to Promised Land in September

ELIZABETHTOWN — To walk where Jesus walked.

It’s something Walter McDuffie has done twice and the Rev. Ronnie Wilson of West Prong Baptist Church is about to do for the fifth time in September. Both men say it’s a life-changing experience.

McDuffie introduced Wilson as the speaker Wednesday for the local Rotary Club lunch meeting.

“If you haven’t been to the Holy land, you need to start making plans,” McDuffie said. “You won’t ever forget it.”

Wilson, who has led a few groups from North Carolina to Israel, said he gets asked a lot of questions about the trip — the first one being, do you feel safe?

“I’d rather be in Israel than anywhere here,” he said. “They keep you very safe there. There are more murders in Chicago on a weekend than there are in Israel over several months.”

The first thing folks on the trip to Israel will have to endure is the 11-hour flight, as well as the fact that there is a seven-hour time difference between the U.S. and Israel.

But from there, a 10-day visit will take folks to many of the places referred to in the Bible.

“Mount Carmel, where Elijah called fire down from Heaven, will stand out right away,” Wilson said. “When you stand there, you can see the Mediterranean Sea, even though it’s 15 miles away.”

Wilson said one of the bigger highlights of a trip to Israel is visiting the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus did most of his ministering. It’s also the same sea where Jesus walked on water.

“It’s a pretty special place,” Wilson said.

The groups that travel to Israel also get to visit Armageddon, Nazareth, Mt. of Beatitude, Jericho, Jerusalem, David’s Tomb, Bethlehem, King Hezekiah’s tunnel dug in the 7th century, swim in the Dead Sea, experience a baptism in the Jordan River, and much more.

“Let me put it this way: I’m an avid deer hunter, but you can give me a choice between the best deer hunt ever or a trip to Israel and I’d take a trip to Israel every time,” Wilson said.

He went on to share that Astronaut Neil Armstrong once commented that, “I’m more excited about stepping ion these stones (where Jesus walked) that I was stepping on the moon.”

Wilson said, on the last day of the trip, they experience The Last Supper, which he added might be the biggest highlight of all.

“The reactions you witness are incredible,” Wilson said. “I would strongly urge everyone to consider making this trip if you can —the Bible will come alive and you will never read it the same.”

