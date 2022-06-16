FAIR BLUFF – Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue is a 501c (3) non- profit animal rescue organization building a 56-acre sanctuary for abused and abandoned exotic animals, located in Fair Bluff and is need of volunteers to assist with perimeter fencing installation and miscellaneous construction on Saturdays, June 25, July 9 and July 23, at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

All interested volunteers must be at least 18 years old to work with ladders and tools; be able to lift a minimum of 15 pounds; and be comfortable working in various weather conditions. No experience is necessary. Groups welcomed.

To sign up or learn more about additional volunteer opportunities, please contact Rhonda Billeaud at Rhondabilleaud@shizzyswildcatrescue.org or 910-840-1886.

Located at 658 Main St., Fair Bluff, NC 28439, the sanctuary will be a safe haven and provide quality lifetime care for neglected big cats, wolves, bears and other predatory species rescued from private ownership, backyard breeders, circuses, cub petting operations, roadside zoos, the entertainment industry and other poor conditions.

As a true sanctuary, SWR will never breed, buy, sell or use animals for the purpose of profit or entertainment and prioritizes educating the public on the overpopulation of exotic animals, especially big cats, in captivity and offers offsite educational programs for all ages and groups. It is our hope with education awareness more people will avoid situations that contribute to the exotic pet crisis and animal sanctuaries will no longer be necessary. Help us inspire others to make an impact on the future by respecting and protecting our endangered species.

If interested in volunteering, scheduling a program or for more information, contact Rhonda Billeaud at 910-840-1886 or Rhondabilleaud@shizzyswildcatrescue.org.

Like us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/shizzyswildcatrescue/

Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/ShizzysWildcatRescue/