The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

June 18

• Galeed Church, located at 571 Galeed Church Road in Bladenboro, will host a fundraiser event for Erica Ransom Parks from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets will require a $10 donation and can be purchased by calling Taressa Bordeaux at 910-872-3331 or Tammie Greene at 910-647-8561 — or tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event. There will be BBQ and chicken plates, gospel music and plenty of activities for children.