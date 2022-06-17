When I was a little girl growing up in Kinston, a pine, hand-carpentered, pie safe stood in our cotton mill kitchen, the single cabinet. Though called a pie safe, its shelves held just our dishes and water and tea glasses; and the two small drawers underneath the four shelves were used for our forks, knives, and spoons, can opener, and ice pick, and we called it, simply, the safe. Pies, and other foods, were stored inside the ice box and above the stovetop in the stove warmers.

My son and his family now own and value the pie safe, along with stories of my memories of it. He asked me some questions on Mother’s Day about it and its place in our family’s life. He wanted to know how it came to stand in our kitchen in Cary, when he and his sisters were growing up. The main part of the story I had already told them a number of times over the years, because that simple, treasured story is a centerpiece of my memories of my childhood, and of my father, who went home to be with the Lord at 59, much too early for me to give him up, I grieved. They have enjoyed hearing it, and I have loved telling it.

The shelves of the pie safe, in the years after we moved from Bladenboro to Kinston when I was seven, held, besides our dishes and water glasses, one quarter, two or three nickels, and a dime or two. Always those coins. We lived within walking distance of three neighborhood grocery stores, and my father put the coins there for my use in the afternoons after school, and in the summers, while he and Mama worked in the cotton mill, until Mama was back home after three o’clock and had started our supper. I remember no restrictions on what I was permitted to buy. And I don’t recall ever using the quarter. Everything, or almost everything, cost a nickel back then.

My favorite snacks were Hershey’s with almonds, potato chips, Eskimo pies (chocolate-covered, vanilla ice cream popsicles), twin popsicles ( orange and grape), fudgesicles, dime and nickel cups of vanilla ice cream eaten with a flat, wooden spoon, big ice cream sandwiches, and Pepsi Colas. All of it was a nickel, except the bigger cups of ice cream and the ice cream sandwiches; they were a dime. The quarter was unneeded. I think my father realized that, but kept the quarter on the shelf just in case I decided to buy something that did cost that much. Like a 25-cent, large Hershey with almonds, (same size as the much more costly one my daughter gave to me for Mother’s Day. Thank you, Hilary!) Maybe he did that to assure me that there was plenty for whatever I needed all day. (With plentiful leftovers from breakfast, I didn’t actually need the quarter.). But It spoke Daddy’s joy in providing heaps of treats for me, which his childhood did not have.

Father’s Day will be here Sunday. I have mentioned my godly mother’s jubilant praise of God in these columns and the gift of seeing her shout before the Lord. I wrote about my father last week, but have done that less frequently; still, his legacy is equally inestimable.

Let me emphasize now that the pie safe coins never ran out, though I don’t remember seeing my father replenish them. He did not showcase his dependable parental love, but he provided for me and protected me. I had no reason, ever, to question or doubt that. Sarcasm or ridicule, disrespect or humiliation, never marred my father’s spoken words to me. Rather, he encouraged and respected me, and rejoiced in my good grades and outstanding report cards. Very early, he sought and valued my ideas about important matters, and I was strengthened by his confidence in my thinking.

I believe that God used, in later years, exactly that parental legacy, in calling me to my vocation of seminary teaching.

Dr. Richard Hester, I have mentioned, taught that children first begin to know about God from their fathers, (as also from their mothers). Their understanding of what God the Father is like, is especially associated with what their earthly father is to them in the family’s “cradle of theology.”

When I have strayed from God’s Will and Presence, missed the mark, and disregarded His wise plans for my life, God has loved me still. From my birth, God’s unconditional Love was imprinted by my father’s, Terry Barnes’, godly parental love. I learned both, in my parents’ “cradle of theology.” Thank You, Lord.

Happy Father’s Day!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.