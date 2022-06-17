WHITE LAKE — Mayor Goldston Womble on Friday filed the need for a special-called meeting of the White Lake Board of Commissioners centered around a public hearing on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

The meeting will be held Thursday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. at White Lake Municipal Building, located at 1879 White Lake Dr.

Following the public hearing portion of the meeting, the board will review and discuss the proposed budget for the purpose of approving the plan.

The new fiscal year budget is scheduled to begin on July 1.