Valencia nominated for 7 awards

TAR HEEL — Vivian Yearwood “had a feeling” since her daughter Valencia was 3 years old that dancing might take her places — even though medical school eventually topped the list of priorities.

“I kind of thought she had a chance even back then.” said Vivian, a resident of Tar Heel. “But even though she went to med school at Syracuse, a day came when she told me she couldn’t do it anymore … she just wanted to dance.

“After I dropped to my knees, I just gave her my support,” she added.

On June 12, mother and daughter attended the 75th annual Tony Awards at Madison Square Garden, where Valencia was nominated for seven Tony Awards as the co-producer of the Broadway play, “Colored Girls.”

“It was awesome,” Vivian said. “It was like an out-of-body experience.”

Vivian said there was “a lot of glitter and lights,” and was treated like a celebrity — including being picked up in a limousine and taken to the event.

“I’m not the star-struck type, but I did get to see some big-name people like Samuel L. Jackson and others,” she said.

For her part, Valencia, who lives in South Orange, New Jersey, the seven Tony Awards are the crowning achievement of a career that includes a part in the Broadway play, “The Lion Kings,” and includes parts in a currently running Colonial Penn commercial and an upcoming Truist commercial.

“The Tony Awards nominations were one of the highlights of my career,” Valencia said, despite not winning. “It was magical, inspiring, uplifting. There’s nothing like when your tribe comes together to celebrate the best in all of us …

“And it was more special to share it with mom,” she added.

Valencia continues to audition for parts in commercials, but she does plan to take a break this summer to recharge.

“I have had offers to produce in the fall, so I’ll consider those along the way,” she said.

Mom, however, continued to bask in the accomplishments of her daughter well after the Tony Awards earlier in the month — as well as recall something from the past.

“I took her at 8 years old, in 1972, to see the original ‘Colored Girls, so she has come full circle by co-producing the same show for Broadway,” Vivian said. “Plus, Valencia did get her degree in biology, but she has been all over the world with her career.”

As for how proud she is of her daughter …

“I can’t be more proud by what she has accomplished,” Vivian said. “But I kid by telling people that I am the producer of the co-producer.”

More about Valencia

Valencia Yearwood started her career as a dancer, joining the Dance Theatre of Harlem, where she rose to the rank of soloist.

Her film and television appearances include The Guiding Light, Clockers, Malcolm X, The Cosby Mysteries, and Law and Order. She has appeared in numerous national and regional commercials, including Liberty Mutual, Advair, Hotels.com, Verizon, FedEx, BJ’s Warehouse, Publix, New York Lotto, and Partnership for a Drug Free America. Her voice-over work includes campaigns for Walmart, Target, Nickelodeon, McDonald’s, Goodwrench, Soft Sheen Carson, and BellSouth.

Her Off-Broadway credits include Encores! @ City Center, and the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City. She co-produced a one-woman show entitled ShelfLife at the Fringe Theatre Festival in New York City. Valencia’s Broadway credits include Once Upon a Mattress with Sarah Jessica Parker, and she was last seen on Broadway in The Lion King.

As an entrepreneur, Valencia is the owner Linci Productions, Inc, a company that helps individuals, non-profits, and corporations develop their presentational skills through classes, private coaching, and mentoring programs. With a passion to help artists, entrepreneurs, and corporate professionals express themselves authentically and effectively, Valencia trains her clients how to enhance their communication and team building practices using the art and skill of acting.

Her professional memberships include Actor’s Equity Association, the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Screen Actors Guild, and New York Women in Film & Television.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or ncvincent@bladenjournal.com.