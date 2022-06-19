Easy. Healthy. Stay on the trail with the sustained goodness of popcorn, nuts, and dried fruit.

This energy booster will become your favorite snack.

This recipe takes just moments to create and will make 9 cups.

***

Ingredients …

5 cups popped popcorn

3 cups whole grain oat cereal

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup peanuts (or other nuts)

1/3 cup sunflower seeds

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

6 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoon light corn syrup

***

Directions …

Stir together popcorn, cereal, raisins and nuts in large microwavable bowl; set aside.

Combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup in small saucepan.

Heat until boiling; cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour over popcorn mixture, stirring to coat evenly.

Microwave 3-4 minutes, stirring and scrapping bowl after each minute.

Spread onto greased cookie sheet; cool.

Break into pieces and store in airtight container.

