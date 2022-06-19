Some coming up with creative options

Nobody is smiling at the gas pumps nowadays. And why should they?

“It’s torture,” said Jennifer Jessup, who travels through Elizabethtown each weekday on her way to a job from Whiteville. “It’s really no wonder people don’t want to go to work right now or work from home — these prices are ridiculous.”

Jessup is right, gas prices continue to soar to record-breaking levels across the United States.

And according to a team from KURU Footwear, 66% of Americans responded to a survey and stated they don;t think gasoline prices are affordable.

However … what is the alternative?

KURUA Footwear surveyors asked how much money could the average American can save by swapping their vehicle for walking, biking, or public transit? Obviosuly, those options aren’t available to residents everywhere, but at least one of those options may be available to some — even in rural areas.

The results told KURU surveyors that more than half of Americans (53%) say that fuel cost has made them consider walking to destinations such as work, convenience stores, and the gym.

“And it appears they’re smart to do so,” KURU’s report claimed. “We found the average American could save $137 per month by walking and using public transportation, based on the average number of miles traveled per driver, fuel economy of vehicles, and cost of gas. That’s $1,644 per year!

“That means when considering how to save money on gas, even swapping a few commutes per week for a walk, bike ride, or bus ride can add up to meaningful fuel savings over time,” the report continued. “It’s clear our cars can guzzle cash as fast as they guzzle gas. Cutting fuel adds up to some pretty big gas savings, especially in our top-10 states.”

North Carolina, however, isn’t in that top 10. Who is? Places like Wyoming, Georgia, Vermon t, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico and Arkansas. By trading vehicle use for walking, biking, or public transportation can save those states more than $170 per month.

Creative options

“I’ve started working from home one day a week,” said Kirby Winston, who travel from Elizabethtown to Lumberton for work. “It’s not much, but it does save me on gas a little. But not everyone can do that.”

Car-pooling seems to be the most popular option for some. It’s a practice long put into effect for taking children to school that has now been expanded to include trips to work — and more.

“My neighbor and I not only share rides to and from work with other co-workers, but we’ve also started doing our grocery shopping together,” said Wendy Patrick of Bladenboro. “Every drop of gas we can save helps.”

Final thoughts

It’s no secret that bank accounts have taken a hit in part due to high prices at the pump. According to the KURU Footwear survey, “rising fuel costs have forced 56% of Americans to cut down their spending in other areas and 42% to cancel planned commutes, vacations, or road trips.”

The report also added: “If you’re trading in your car keys for a pair of walking shoes to save money, make sure you’ve got a comfortable pair to get you from point A to point B.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.