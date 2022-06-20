Murder suspect

being sought

An investigation into a home invasion that resulted in a shooting death has led to multiple felony charges against a suspect from South Carolina.

Jason Tyvon McRae, 30, of Dillon, South Carolina, is wanted in relation to the death of Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont.

McRae is charged with first-degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging firearm within enclosure to incite fear, possession of firearm by felon and felony conspiracy.

***

Lennon, Clark

win baby contest

LUMBERTON —The results are in and Carter Lennon and Bristol Kay Clark have been crowned the prince and princess of the Partnership for Children’s 2022 Beautiful Baby Contest.

Carter is the son of Tandrel Lennon and Bristol is the daughter of Cranston and Kayonna Clark.

The two were among a dozen of some of Robeson County’s cutest residents.

Other participants included Daniel Edward Miller, Gage Butler McQueen, Gracie-Anna Holli Mitchell, Jordyn Dyeon Cromartie, Kyzlynn Alred, Lexington David Thomas, Mason Levi Kirk, Nova, Olivia Rose Lowery, and Raelynn Grace Stallings.

***

Clayman going to

London for school

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke graduate Nikki Clayman earned a biology degree in May and has been accepted into one of the world’s leading specialist institutions of veterinary medicine, biosciences and veterinary nursing.

But first, she must obtain a student visa.

Clayman, a former Research Initiative for Scientific Enhancement (RISE) student, has been accepted to Royal Veterinary College in London. It is the United Kingdom’s largest and longest-established independent veterinary school.

Upon completing vet school, she plans to earn a Ph.D., do animal research, and, one day, open a veterinary practice.

***

County keeps

tax rate flat

CLINTON — After an eventful budget season that saw Sampson County facing a potential 5-cent tax hike for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a no-tax-hike budget was ultimately adopted Thursday by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. The plan boosted several departments, but scaled back on some initially proposed increases and opted to forego setting aside funds usually placed annually in reserve accounts.

The board maintained a tax rate of 82.5 cents per $100 valuation for the 2022-23 budget.

The adopted 2022-23 General Fund totals $70,967,339, which is 2.8% over the county’s adopted 2021-22 budget totaling $69,033,990.

From Champion Media reports