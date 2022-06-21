LUMBERTON – Lumber River United Way is celebrating a successful 2021 campaign by recognizing outstanding individuals, manufacturing facilities, government entities, and school systems across Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson counties.

“The award winners play an intricate role in the success of United Way’s annual campaign,” said United Way Executive Director Tate Johnson. “Without the dedication of individuals, companies, and schools we would be unable to raise the critical dollars needed for our partner agencies and United Way initiatives such as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and NC-211.”

Bladen County 2021 Campaign Award winners recognized are Bladen Community College, Bladen County government, and Bladen County Schools. Each entity received the Presidential Award, which recognizes a first-time employee giving campaign with Lumber River United Way.

In Bladen County, the American Red Cross, Families First, and 4-H will receive a combined total of $14,000 in allocations from the 2021 Campaign to provide programs and services. Lumber River United Way’s overall community investment in Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson County exceed $527,000 in community impact for the coming year.

If your place of business is interested in partnering with Lumber River United Way, contact Tate Johnson at tjohnson@lumberriveruw.org. United Way’s 2022 Campaign kicks off on Monday, Aug. 1.