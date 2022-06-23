Harris is named

tribal administrator

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has named a new tribal administrator.

During a special called meeting on Tuesday evening, the Lumbee Tribal Council voted to approve Ricky Harris as the new tribal administrator. Harris will begin work immediately in the new role.

Harris replaces Tammy Maynor, who has served as tribal administrator for two years. Maynor also serves as the director of Governmental Affairs for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Harris is well known across Robeson County and previously served as Robeson County manager for eight years. Harris is from the Prospect Community.

***

Davis is now

officially chief

MAXTON — “Interim” was dropped from William Davis’ title on Tuesday, making him Maxton’s newest chief of police.

In February, Davis stepped up as interim when Na’Shayla Nelson submitted her letter of resignation after a year in the position. She plans to continue employment as an adjunct professor with Virginia State University, and is serving as the assistant chief of police at the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.

Davis is no stranger to Maxton, having begun working for the Police Department in 2001. He worked his way up the ranks in the department. He also gained experience working for the Robeson County Jail and was assistant chief for the Rowland and Fairmont Police Departments.

***

School district gets

grant for robotics

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has recently been awarded a grant to expand its robotics program, according to the school district’s K-12 Science supervisor.

The grant funding which totals between $70,000 and $75,000 will help purchase robotic equipment, class pack lessons, and training for teacher coaches, said Susan Miller-Hendrix, PSRC Science supervisor.

The grant is one of multiple awarded to the public school district to support the robotics program areas.

***

City working for

historical marker

CLINTON — A historical marker honoring a key Sampson County figure, who was born a slave and worked to build himself and his community up on his way to ultimately becoming a business magnate and philanthropist in Durham, will soon take its place in downtown Clinton.

The endeavor is to see John Merrick recognized.

The initial Merrick marker fundraising endeavor was launched last year when North Carolina A&T State University Alumni Association’s Sampson County chapter celebrated the second John Merrick Memorial Tribute in September 2021.

From Champion Media reports