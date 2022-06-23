If I could give my weekly column a name, I think I would call it “Newspaper Seminary.” I would enjoy doing that, and it would describe pretty much what I am doing, anyhow, extending my seminary teaching forward, now into our local county newspaper.

This column has been a joy for me to write, and I thank Alan Wooten for inviting me to do so, 17 months ago. I thank W. Curt Vincent for his editorial wisdom and leadership on this paper and in local journalism, and for his enablement and expertise, from which I now benefit. Most gratefully, I thank God for it all.

Allow me to paraphrase Henry David Thoreau’s familiar words:. ” Most men live lives of quiet desperation, and go to their graves, with their song still in them.” In this “newspaper seminary” session, I intend to write a column with Thoreau’s incisive thought as my springboard. His description of the average person of the 19th. century then, fits 21st. century persons now, men and women, I believe.

Having first heard that quotation while still in high school, it struck me quickly then with its anxiety and sadness; now, the sadness is deeper, perhaps because the anxiety is also greater, and I know it doesn’t have to be. Already, I have moved to the subject of faith. But first, beforehand, on my way to my day’s teaching, and Jesus’ own words about His song of faith, I want to mention some of today’s prevalent anxieties; and how some have tried to escape their desperation; and then at what others did with their song.

We can identify plenty enough reasons for most people to feel anxiety these days. Peace is barely known in this mad whirlwind of a world we now have. Gas prices topping five dollars a gallon and rising, store shelves empty of necessities like baby formula, inflation threatening to put many other needs beyond reach for many people, war and extreme suffering in Ukraine, and, especially alarming to Americans, mass shootings of school children in their classrooms, making schools places of danger and fear; these and more, are sufficient causes of anxiety and an absence of peace.

Drug dependency, alcoholism, consuming greed, indulgence in pornography, overweening lust for power, and other self-idolatries, are attempted escapes from modern, 21st. century desperation.

We sense truth in Thoreau’s awareness of a song unsung in us. Lack of fulfillment, feelings of futility, depression, loss of interest in much of anything, (despite the many screens vying for our attention), and worried agitation, are commonplace symptoms, signifying an uneasiness we cannot quite name. There seems to be no inner song in us to sing.

Where have others before us turned for fulfillment? Can we learn from them?

Fanny Crosby can teach us. Others can, too. Their lives sang the song of faith in God’s salvation in Christ Jesus, the song the Lord put within them. They sang and gave back, their song, an amazing song, to all the world. Unlike Thoreau’s tragic everyman, they did not go to their graves with their songs unsung. Hear again Fanny Crosby’s song of her faith:

“Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine!

Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine!

Heir of salvation, purchase of God,

Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood!

This is my story, this is my song,

Praising my Savior, all the day long;

This is my story, this is my song,

Praising my Savior, all the day long.”

Christian hymnody is filled with testimony of the song that faith implants within the heart, and the impulse to sing it, to God’s glory. One does not have to have a pitch-perfect singing voice; one may be very nearly tone deaf; but faith sings its song of thanksgiving in other ways besides melody, singing through mustard biscuits, and consecrated acts of obedience and service.

Wayne Jernigan, a Bladen County friend and kinsman of many of us, went home to his Lord a few years ago, and his funeral program held Wayne’s picture on the front, with words of declaration: Man of God. In large, bold print. Wayne’s discipleship had been his faith song and outward witness; we had heard and seen it. And Wayne had blessed us.

Jesus said. and says still, “”Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst, but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”. (John 4:14). And more, “I am the light of the world; he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”. (John 8:12)

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.