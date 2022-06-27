Home News We will be late next week News We will be late next week June 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Because of the July 4 holiday on Monday, the Bladen Journal office will be closed, and the Tuesday newspaper next week will not get delivered until Wednesday. Thank you for allowing the staff to enjoy the holiday with their families. View Comments Elizabethtown scattered clouds enter location 25.8 ° C 27.2 ° 24 ° 46 % 3.6kmh 40 % Mon 27 ° Tue 26 ° Wed 31 ° Thu 33 ° Fri 33 °