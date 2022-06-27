Chairman meets

with lawmakers

PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery recently visited Raleigh to meet with North Carolina lawmakers and administration officials.

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore recognized Chairman Lowery during the North Carolina House’s Annual meeting in the historic Capitol Building.

Later in the day, State Senate Leader Phil Berger and N.C. Sen. Danny Britt recognized Chairman Lowery on the floor of the North Carolina Senate.

Chairman Lowery also met with Department of Administration Secretary Pamela Cashwell (Lumbee/Coharie) and discussed numerous items and how they relate to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

***

Thomas appointed

to advisory role

LUMBERTON — Owen Thomas, a Lumberton City councilman, has been appointed to serve on the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency Citizen Advisory Committee.

Thomas’ term on the committee will expire May 31, 2024.

NCORR COO Laura Hogshead wrote that she is “grateful” for Thomas’ “willingness to serve the people of North Carolina.”

“I’m glad that we, Lumberton, have a seat at the table as we continue to revitalize and rebuild after being devastated in the past,” Thomas said.

***

Additional arrests

are still likely

LUMBERTON — More arrests are likely in an investigation that included the recovery of stolen property in April, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Dwight McCormick and Zaquan McNeil were arrested in April after an armed robbery occurred on Grey Street.

The two were allegedly involved in an armed robbery that occurred April 16 on Grey Street. The victim told police the two men entered his residence, “held him at gunpoint and removed items from his person and the residence.”

McNeil allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and “attempted to fire the handgun,” but the “gun failed to fire.”

Anyone with additional information about the cases is asked to contact the police department at 910-671-3846.

***

McGuire tabbed

Lion of the Year

CLINTON — On Monday, June 22, the Clinton Lions Club held its 87th annual (1935-2022) Officer Installation Banquet at the Coharie Country Club.

The atmosphere was fantastic outside on the club’s deck, with the milder weather. A delicious meal was provided and the club was entertained with the voice of Michael Monzingo.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the club’s prestigious Lion of the Year Award to Pam McGuire.

The evening concluded with the induction of the coming year’s officers.

From Champion Media reports