The Fourth of July holiday will prompt a number of closings around Bladen County.

Those closings will include:

— All Bladen County Solid Waste convenience sites will be operating on their normal schedule on Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume on Tuesday, July 5.

— All operations at the Bladen County Courthouse will be closed on Monday.

— There will be no local, state or federal court held on Monday.

— Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

— White Lake Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

— Bladenboro Town Hall will be closed on Monday.

— The Bladen Journal newspaper office will be closed on Monday.

— All branches of Bladen County Library will be closed Monday.

— There will be no U.S. Postal Service mail delivery on Monday.