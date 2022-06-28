The Fourth of July holiday will prompt a number of closings around Bladen County.
Those closings will include:
— All Bladen County Solid Waste convenience sites will be operating on their normal schedule on Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations shall resume on Tuesday, July 5.
— All operations at the Bladen County Courthouse will be closed on Monday.
— There will be no local, state or federal court held on Monday.
— Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed on Monday.
— White Lake Town Hall will be closed on Monday.
— Bladenboro Town Hall will be closed on Monday.
— The Bladen Journal newspaper office will be closed on Monday.
— All branches of Bladen County Library will be closed Monday.
— There will be no U.S. Postal Service mail delivery on Monday.