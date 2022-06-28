Due to the Bladen County Senior Center parking lots being re-paved, the clinic will be held at the Bladen County Agricultural Extension Office, 450 Smith Circle, in the McDuffie Room.

At the clinic, Legal Aid’s Disaster Relief Project can assistdisaster impacted individual’s with their last will andtestament, living will, financial power of attorney andhealth care power of attorney for free.

When:Thursday, June 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

Where: Bladen County Agricultural Extension450 Smith CircleElizabethtown, NC 28337

Think about who you want to receive your property upon yourpassing (primary and alternates)Think about what real property you own (bring deeds if possible)Consider who will be named the executor (primary and alternate(s))Bring contact Information for agents listed as the advance directives(legal name, address and telephone number) At the clinic, Legal Aid’s Disaster Relief Project can assistdisaster impacted individual’s with their last will andtestament, living will, financial power of attorney andhealth care power of attorney for free.Where:Bladen County Senior Center608 McLeod St.Elizabethtown, NC 28337When:Thursday, June 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.If you plan to attend the clinic, you should:Those who attend the clinic will be screened for eligibility at the event.Legal Aid of North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Project provides legal assistance andeducation to survivors of natural disasters in North Carolina and supports communityeconomic development and equitable long-term recovery and resiliency in disaster-impacted communities. Call the Legal Aid helpline at 866-219-5262 or visitlegalaidnc.org/disaster for more information and to get assistance.