FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Mobile Integrated Healthcare: Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services recently received the Gold Plus for 2022 Mission Lifeline award from the American Heart Association.

This achievement award recognizes the Cumberland County EMS for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack, ultimately saving lives. Cumberland County EMS is a multi-year recipient of this award. Cumberland County EMS is the primary 911 provider of ambulance treatment and transport to all residents and visitors to Cumberland County.

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience a type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or using clot-busting medication.

Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association’s national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and health care system. Since EMS are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient.

The Mission: Lifeline achievement award is earned by agencies that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based practices as outlined by the American Heart Association.

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Cumberland County EMS Director David Grovdahl. “This program recognizes the excellent continuum of care from the time of a 911 call to the Cape Fear Health System Emergency Department and finally through to our cardiology teams.”