ELIZABETHTOWN — The second week in July will be a busy one for Bladen County Schools as the district plans a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tar Heel School on Tuesday, July 12, and a career fair on Thursday, July 14.

The Tar Heel School groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Tar Heel Middle School which is also the site of the new Tar Heel School. The new Tar Heel School will serve students in grades Pre-K through 8th grade.

“It’s been more than two decades since Bladen County Schools has had a new school built,” said Superintendent Jason Atkinson. “This is an exciting time for our school district, our students and our community. We are looking forward to celebrating construction revving up with this groundbreaking ceremony and can’t wait to see our students and staff grace the halls.”

Following the July 12 groundbreaking ceremony, the district will host a second career fair on Thursday, July 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School. Atkinson remarked that the career fair held in May was such a success that district and school administrators are eager to host another.

All 13 schools will be represented to discuss various opportunities currently available and on-site interviews will be conducted. For any new staff member hired for the 2022-2023 school year, a sign-on bonus will be paid in September 2022.

They will be paid as follows:

— Initial residency licensed or eligible to hold, $1,500; Initial/residency eligible, $300.

— Permit to teach or emergency licensed, or eligible to hold, $1,000.

— Classified position, $500.

— Teacher with National Board Certification or a master’s degree (with a clear license), $2,000.