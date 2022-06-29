So BCS can do business until

state, federal budgets are done

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education met in a virtual setting Tuesday to discuss end-of-year budget amendments, as well as approve a continuation budget that will allow the school district to operate without an official 2022-23 fiscal year budget moving forward.

But the meeting was’t able to start on time because only four of the nine board members were available. Seven minutes later, the board reached a quorum when a fifth member joined in and could start.

Finance Officer Susan Harrison presented to the board a list of budget items that included a state budget amendment, a federal budget amendment, a capital outlay amendment and a Fund 8 amendment.

Those amendments were approved, 5-0.

Board members then focused on the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

“Since the state and federal budgets are not available, I am asking that we put a continuation budget in place so that we can conduct business,” Harrison said.

Without any discussion, the request was approved, 5-0.

The board went into closed session to discuss certified and classified personnel, as well as student transfers.

When the board returned, this time with a sixth board member, the “personnel action items” were approved, 6-0. There was no indication given Tuesday what those action items were.

