What is right? What are our rights?

The May 13 issue of the Bladen Journal carried two reports of sexual offence, and assault, against three teenage girls, two of them here in Bladen County, and another on a flight from Charlotte to Raleigh. My “newspaper seminary” subject today applies to those incidents, and to an even more serious crime occurring at that time. A national newscast reported the sexual assault, and killing, of a small, ten-year-old girl on a wooded pathway, just four blocks from her home. A fourteen-year-old boy was taken into custody.

What is the back-story to these assaults, and the rape and murder of that child? I suspect and am concerned that our culture’s acceptance of pornography has a place in this tragic story. Many claim that freedom of speech is pornography’s “right.” By whose authority?

Since the 1970’s, the question of constitutional rights has been the question of women’s rights advocates, and the question and claim, of other activists. The Supreme Court’s striking down of Roe v. Wade on June 24 has thrust the question of abortion rights, and with it, other questions of personal liberties and rights, into the center of our national conversation, and aroused fears of loss of such “rights.” Both sides in the halls of power struggle to make their views dominant.

The question of what is right once preceded that of rights. When did a falling-away of the prior question begin? For Christians, questions of women’s rights, gun rights, and all human rights, must rest on the foundational truth of what is right in the sight of God and in God’s intention and Will for humankind.

In 1948, I was a small, ten-year-girl girl who walked alone, near dark, from my piano lessons in the wealthy section of Kinston to my home on the Glen Raven mill hill. In December, it was dark when I entered our warm kitchen and the safety of my home. Had it been today, I might have been the little girl who died just blocks from home. The obscenity of, and easy access to, pornography, available at the touch of a fingertip, could have destroyed the mind and soul of someone back then, someone who had observed my regular Tuesday and Thursday, late afternoon, solitary walks back home. I might have died as a ten-year-old child, too.

Is pornography a free speech right guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States?

Is pornography right? God has condemned it. Nothing in God’s sovereign judgment against the idolatries of moral degradation and sexual depravity has changed over time. Sex offenders are emboldened by pornography. Surveys show that a surprising percentage of those who claim to be Christians admit to watching pornography regularly. How did this happen?

Are we now an accommodated, cultural Christianity? Are we a Christianity which caves, capitulates, to the normalization of sin, accepts it, and excuses it? Is pornography rationalized, and normalized, now, in the name of constitutional rights and called freedom of speech, so that any and all can practice and enjoy voyeurism? Has the Bible with its teachings now become irrelevant to a modern, cultural Church?

A cultural Christianity is an apostate, disloyal Church which has accommodated its teachings to the culture surrounding it. Are we that silent, accommodated Church?

Will the Church itself now cease asking what is right?

The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ must not sit back and watch silently and permissively, while young lives are lost, other lives are destroyed, God is blasphemed, and powers of darkness rule. Pornography is not a normal pleasure and pastime; it is not a harmless diversion, but sin. It will kill the soul of the addicted voyeur, and it has killed the innocent victim.

For followers of the Lord Jesus Christ, our first question must be: What is right? Our first question cannot, must not, be: What are our rights? Our claim to rights is valid; but only if the content of our claim is right. Almighty God makes that judgment. Truth is not in Nihilism and relativism. And western culture is awash in both!

The massacre of 19 10-year-old children in Uvalde, Texas, and the murder of that little girl on her walk home, demand that we identify right and rights, and that we relate the one to the other in our analysis. Pornography and murder are neither right, nor rights.

As a Christian, I want to hear more rights advocates cite the teachings of scripture, in an honest listening to God. Christians have a Sovereign Lord, Whose commandments are our guide to what is right, and to what valid rights are. They are connected.

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.