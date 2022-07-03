CLINTON (AP) — Two children were among six people who were wounded Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, police in eastern North Carolina said.

Officers responded to a home for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Clinton Police Department said in a news release. They found six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation suggests suspects arrived in a car and drove past the home, where people were gathered outside. They circled the block and then opened fire toward the home, striking the victims in what appeared to be a targeted attack, according to the news release.

Injured were four adults, a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old boy. They were taken to a hospital and all listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene. An investigation is ongoing.