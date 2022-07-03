FAYETTEVILLE — Police in North Carolina fatally shot a woman after an unsuccessful de-escalation attempt and struggle over a weapon, authorities said Saturday.

The incident began when Fayetteville police officers were called Friday night to a home for a reported attempted break-in, the Fayetteville Observer reported.

Assistant Fayetteville Police Chief James Nolette said a female caller had reported four armed men were trying to break into the home but after a 30-minute discussion, officers found no such evidence. The woman then pulled out a weapon and threatened to harm herself, Nolette said.

Nolette said officers spent nearly an hour within feet of the woman trying to de-escalate the situation and get her to relinquish the handgun. The woman’s young child and another relative were nearby as well, he said.

“They’re in harm’s way, the officers are in harm’s way,” Nolette said.

When one or both officers attempted to disarm the woman, the struggle “went to the ground” and at least one officer fired a gun. The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nolette said the officers are on administrative leave and the State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a probe into the shooting.

A preliminary review of body camera footage has already occurred, he said.