OAK ISLAND — A North Carolina man drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area required assistance Sunday, authorities said.

A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead, the news release said.

Sunday’s deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas as of late Sunday afternoon, the town said.

The water remained unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin and officials upgraded the beach warning system to a red flag, indicating a high risk of rip and longshore currents and dangerous surf conditions. The storm formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday morning and by late Saturday night had weakened into a tropical depression.

“Beachgoers should stay out of the water, as there is no ‘safe’ water depth identified on RED flag days,” the town’s news release said.

TV station WECT reports Sunday’s drowning is the fourth at Oak Island this year.