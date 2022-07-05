Man arrested on

drug charges

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is being held under a $1.1 million secured bond after being arrested and charged in connection to multiple crimes Thursday including drug trafficking.

Investigators arrested and charged Jerry Lavon Hunt, 62, with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; possession of firearm by felon; felony possession of schedule I controlled substance; and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center.

***

Center named

for Locklears

PEMBROKE — The American Indian Heritage Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will bear the name of Curt and Catherine Locklear, a couple with ties to the university that date back to the 1930s.

Curt Locklear Sr. passed away in March 2011 at the age of 87. He and Catherine, his wife of 63 years, were respected pillars of the community as owners of the Pembroke True Value Hardware — one of the most successful and oldest companies still in operation in the county.

The family’s success is rooted in the education the couple received from UNCP­ — known then as Pembroke State College for Indians.

***

Evans elected

as secretary

LUMBERTON — Kaylee Evans, an enrolled citizen of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe in Hollister, was elected to office as the secretary for the Executive Board of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization.

NCNAYO is a statewide non-profit American Indian youth advocacy and leadership development organization and founded in 1979.

Evans, the 15-year-old daughter of Earl Evans and Amanda (Collins) Jacobs, was elected to the office while attending the annual NCNAYO conference at East Carolina University in Greenville.

***

Teenager killed

in accident

ROSEBORO — A fatal wreck Monday night claimed the life of a Sampson County teenager, whose vehicle hydroplaned on N.C. 24 east of Roseboro, colliding with a tractor-trailer traveling the opposite direction.

According to reports, a Chevy Impala traveled into the path of the tractor-trailer, striking it head-on. The driver of the Chevrolet, Alan Segui Jr., 18, of South West Street, Roseboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Shelton Ray Owens, 54, of Roseboro, was not injured in the collision.

From Champion Media reports