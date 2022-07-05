Courtesy photos

Detective Sgt. Jennifer Popynick, Deputy Jamie Smith, Dispatcher Pattie Yandle and Dispatcher Beth Singletary where recently recognized with Letters of Commendation. This recognition was due to their actions and quick thinking which assisted in saving the life of an infant in respiratory arrest on June 6, 2022. Bladen County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank all the Elizabethtown Police Department along with all Bladen County Deputies for your assistance with traffic control while Bladen County Emergency Medical Services transported child to Bladen County Hospital.