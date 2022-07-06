Bladen County comes in at No. 46

A recent study of fatal accidents in North Carolina between 2018 and 2020 puts Bladen County well down the list of those counties with the highest number of fatalities.

However, nearby counties didn’t fare as well.

The study was conducted by MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company founded in May 2018, using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatal Accident Reporting System database,

According to the study, the deadliest road in the state is located on Cliffdale Road between Beverly Drive and Landsdowne Road in Fayetteville.

It’s along that 4.9-mile stretch where there were 10 fatal accidents between 2018 and 2020 with 11 fatalities recorded.

The rest of the Top 10 included:

— Interstate 77 from South Mint Street to Exit 5 in Charlotte; seven fatal accidents with eight fatalities.

— I-77 from Exit 25 to Exit 19A between Charlotte and Huntersville; seven fatal accidents with seven fatalities.

— I-485 from Exit 26 to Exit 21 in Charlotte; six fatal accidents with 10 fatalities.

— The Plaza from Ilford Street to East 36th Street in Charlotte; six fatal accidents with six fatalities.

— U.S. 421 from Exit 196 to Exit 190 in Guilford County; five fatal accident with nine fatalities.

— S.R. 55 from Pineview Cemetery Road to Indiana Springs Road in Wayne County; five fatal accidents with nine fatalities.

— I-485 Exit 12 to Exit 9 in Charlotte; five fatal accidents with seven fatalities.

— I -85 from Exit 33 to Exit 36 in Charlotte; five fatal accidents with six fatalities.

— Eastway Drive from Hilliard Drive to Central Avenue in Charlotte; five fatal accidents with six fatalities.

The study also found that Mecklenberg County led the way in North Carolina with 289 fatal accidents between 2018 and 2020 — 24 of those taking place along I-485.

Wake County was second with 188 fatal accidents and Guilford County was third with 170.

Closer to home:

— Cumberland County came in fourth with 143 fatal accidents — 32 were drunk-driving related, 10 were distracted driving related and 37 were speeding related.

— Robeson County was No. 5 on the state list with 126 fatal accidents, eight of which came along I-95. Overall, 38 were drunk driving related, six were distracted driving related and 30 were speeding related.

— Pender County came in No. 25 with 56 fatal accidents — 16 were drunk driving related, four were distracted driving related and 12 were speeding related.

— Duplin County was No. 28 with 52 fatal accidents — 12 were drunk driving related, five were distracted driving related and 16 were speeding related.

— Columbus County was No. 30 with 46 fatal accidents — eight were drunk driving related, five were distracted driving related and seven were speeding related.

— Sampson County came in at No. 35 with 41 fatal accidents — six were drunk driving related, six were distracted driving related and five were speeding related.

Where Bladen ranked

Bladen County, at No. 46, had a total of 30 fatal accidents between 2018 and 2020, according to the study, with six being drunk driving related, two being distracted driving related and eight as a result of speeding.

The deadliest stretch in Bladen County was along U.S. 701, where six of the 30 fatal accidents took place.

The author of the study was Doug Milnes, head of marketing and communications at MoneyGeek.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.