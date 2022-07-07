Bladenboro to host blood drive July 28

BLADENBORO —The American Red Cross, Discovery, Shark Week and … Bladenboro?

The home of the Beat of Bladenboro legend will be part of a partnership between the American Red Cross, Discovery and Shark Week focusing on getting residents out to donate blood at a critical time of year.

According to Cally Edwards, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina, the Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.

“In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years,” Edwards said. “When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.”

Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:

· Beach bike

· Smokeless portable fire pit

· Paddle board

· Kayak

· $500 gift card to put toward accessories

Those who come to give blood July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

Area blood drives

— July 28 in Bladenboro, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Bladenboro Historical Society, 818 S. Main St.

— July 18 in Saint Pauls, noon to 6 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 406 W. Broad St.

— July 14 in Lumberton, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Osterneck Auditorium, 101 N. Chestnut St.

— July 21 in Lumberton, 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Chestnut St.

By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift. To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

