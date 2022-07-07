Robeson man

going to prison

RALEIGH — A Robeson County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute thousands of illegal prescription pills including oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and methadone.

Jeffrey Randal Brooks Jr., 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 16 to the charges, including possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug crimes.

“This defendant was involved in a complex scheme to illegally obtain and sell prescription drugs furthering addiction and harming our communities,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “We will continue to do all that we can to get drug dealers off the streets, raise awareness and keep our communities safe.”

***

New playground

equipment coming

LUMBERTON — Work is underway to place new playground equipment across multiple elementary schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County as part of the ESSER-funded playground project.

Workers were assembling playground equipment Wednesday at Townsend Elementary School.

The project is funded by $5.9 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

When the project is complete, all elementary schools will have new playground equipment.

***

Lowery unveils

$32M budget

PEMBROKE — In the midst of Lumbee Homecoming festivities, which came to a close on Saturday, John Lowery rolled out a $32.9 million spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year during his first State of the Tribe Address as Lumbee Tribe chairman.

The majority of the budget, 82%, comes from a $26.8 million Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act funding. The Tribe will also receive $1.8 million from Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, $278,000 from Community Service Block Grant funding, and $100,000 from the Department of Agriculture.

***

Cornwell reaches

100 years old

CLINTON — The Cornwell family celebrated a rare and phenomenal occasion this past Saturday as that day, July 2, 2022, marked 100 years of life for their beloved family member Barbara Cornwell.

Barbara Ann Cornwell, affectionately nicknamed “Babs” during her college days at Greensboro College, which is now UNC-Greensboro, was born in Asheville and moved to Shelby while she was still young. It was while living in Shelby that she’d meet the love of her life — Thomas Cornwell. It would be the start of a beautiful family that has led to two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

From Champion Media reports