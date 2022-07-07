The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

July 8

• White Lake native Mark Gagnon will be starring with the Highwaymen Live Tribute Show in White Lake. The show will start at 7 p.m. Gagnon pays tribute to The Man In Black and is known as “The Voice.” For the past two years he performed in residency at the Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewanna, Indiana. Presently Mark plays The Man In Black in the Regional production of the Broadway play “Ring OF Fire” at The Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Mark and his wife Sharon live in White Lake and attend the Lake Church.

July 9

• An art night fundraiser will be held at th e Bladenboro Historical Building starting at 11 a.m. Pre-register by texting name and phone numb er yo 910-734-4221 or sign up at the Historical Building. Cost is $40 per person, with $10 going to the Bladenboro Art Council. Can accept cash, Venmo or CashApp. Event will be taiught by Loretta Broadwell, independent designer with Chalk Couture

• Cardboard boat races will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. Open to the public.

• A Community Fun Day presented by former East Bladen High football star Larrell Murchison, now with Tennessee Titans, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School. There will be special guests from the NFL, a car show, vendors and more.

July 11-12

• Bridge inspection: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., U.S. 701 over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown. One lane will be closed with traffic control operating under a flagger operation.

July 11 through Aug. 5

• Baden County Public Library’s three branches will host the Bizzy Bus Summer Reading Program with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The event will take place at Bridger Memorial Public Library on Mondays at 3 p.m.; at Clarkton Public Library on Tuesdays at 3 p.m.; and at the Elizabethtown branch on Thursdays at 3 p.m.

July 12

• A Diabetes Empowerment Education Program will be hld at 6 p.m., Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St. Program is an evidence-based training series for diabetes education. For information, call 910-647-3661.

July 13-14

• 4-H Discovery Camp will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days for 5 to 8 year olds, $25. Register at Bladen County Extension Office at 450 Smith Circle Elizabethtown or go.ncsu.edu/bladen22summerenrichment

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

• The Young Adult Book Club will be held at 10 a.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-6990.

Aug. 6

• The 2022 Kids Gala will be hosted by Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 3 through 10. Tickets are $30 per child and are available through Eventbrite.

Aug. 13

• The 24th annual day-long “Made in the Shade” Open Car and Truck Show will be held next to San Jose Restaurant in Elizabethtown (rain date is Aug. 20). Hosted by the Classic Cruisers Car Club on Elizabethtown, the event will feature numerous awards for Best of Show, Best Ford, Best GM, Ladies Choice, Best Foreign, Best Corvette and more. Registration opens at noon There will be door prizes, 50-50 drawing, food and more. For information, call Wayne Dove at 910-876-5578 or Danny Lesane at 910-876-3582.

Aug. 26-27

• The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach Music Festival will be held at Goldston’s Breach in White Lake.

Sept. 5

LABOR DAY

Sept. 10

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held in the Bladen Community College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11

• The White Lake Fall International and Sprint will be held. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

Sept. 17

• The 30th Dublin Peanut Festival will be held at Dublin Primary School.

Sept. 24

• A food truck rodeo will be held at Camp Clearwater in White Lake.

Oct. 1

• Oktoberfest will be held at Camp Clearwayer in White Lake.

Oct. 8

• The N.C. Grape Festival will be held at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin. For information, go to www.lumilvineyard.com

Oct. 14-15

• The East Bladen graduation Class of 1982 will hold its 40th-year reunion at Whimsicle Events. The attire for the event is semi-formal. All 1982 alumni are invited to join for a night of food and fun. There will be a meet and greet on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m., and a dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 11 pm. If you were a part of this class, please join them at 312 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. If you need any further info or would like to RSVP, contact Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com

Oct. 29

• The Beast of Bladenboro festival will be held in downtown Bladenboro. There will be live music, costume contest, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Sponsored by the Boost the ‘Boro Committee. For information, go to www.boosttheboro.org/

Nov. 4-5

• Pork & Beats Festival at the Cape Fear Farmers Market in downtown Elizabethtown. For information, go to www.elizabethtownnc.org

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.