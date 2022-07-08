Grace, the grace of God, is first, second, third, and last, in Paul’s theology. One has pointed out that, “Our own prayers turn very quickly to petition and intercession, and we frequently take for granted the gift of the Gospel and God’s grace.” But not Paul!

God’s grace, given in the Incarnation, mission and ministry, Crucifixion, and Resurrection, of God’s Son, Christ Jesus our Savior and Lord, is first! Let us praise and thank God first, and most of all, for that “amazing grace,” before we turn to prayers for ourselves and for others. Petition and intercession are good, but not first. Gratitude to God for His grace is first. Meister Eckehart wrote:. “If the only prayer you ever say in your life is ‘thank you,’ that would be sufficient.” Thank You, Lord!

I try to start my day with ” Thank You, thank You, thank You….” I will not have enough time left here to say it often enough. And I have fallen woefully short in my offering of thanksgiving to God. Thank You for Your grace, O Lord.

A few months ago, I heard a new praise song on FM 100.9, entitled “Miles of Miracles.”

It recalled for me a Latin phrase used in theological writings, “sub specie aeternitatis,” translated as “from the perspective of eternity,” and meaning “from God’s view from eternity.” Looking from God’s eternal view in heaven, we, too, the praise song suggested, will then see “miles of miracles” stretching out behind us, and we will discern God’s amazing, providential grace in the lives we lived here, whatever their circumstances were.

Without question, God’s greatest miracle we will then recognize as the many opportunities God gave us to organize our lives around His salvation, purpose, and divine Will for us, and the joy He was waiting to pour out upon us, I believe. I think again of seeing my mother “whirling about with joy,” as she shouted her thanksgiving! Mama was a spiritual Christian. Thank You, Lord, for such a witness!

There is reason that John Newton’s wonderful hymn, “Amazing Grace,” has so captivated the Christian spirit of those whose lives are transformed and made joyous by God’s grace. Newton’s deliverance, from a bondage worse than that of the slaves he sold, was rapturously expressed in his immortal lines of poetry, and gave lyrical, spiritual voice to our own deepest need of the grace of God’s salvation, and its redemption from a wasted life.

Paul, the New Testament’s preeminent theologian of God’s grace in Christ Jesus, claims our sincerest attention, if we would grow in grace, and into spiritually minded Christians. Romans stands as Paul’s masterwork in naming and teaching this theology of the carnal Christian and the spiritual Christian.

Scholars have disagreed about whether Paul was referring in Romans 7 to the Christian’s life before, or after, conversion, but most interpret Paul’s great inspiration and insight, there, as an understanding of the desperate struggle of the carnal Christian whose life is still organized around himself, and not organized around God’s amazing grace and intended Will for the Christian life.

Paul clarifies this in his great chapter, Romans 8, which many scholars have called “the greatest chapter in the entire Bible.”. Parenthetically, this session of my “newspaper seminary,” I joyously undertake to God’s glory, and with a heartful of gratitude! Paul writes:

“For they that are.after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit, the things of the Spirit.

For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.”(Romans 8:5,6) KJV

Charles Stanley has jolted us with a description of the last state of the carnal Christian, whose open casket evokes the thought:. “Saved soul; wasted life.”

Paul teaches that this waste does not have to be.

“For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die; but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live.

For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. (Romans 8:13,14). KJV

The Christian whose life is organized around God is the spiritually minded Christian. That one bears much fruit, to God’s glory. The Christian whose life is organized around the self is a carnally minded Christian. That life bears little fruit, and is wasted.

“The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:

And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.” (Romans 8:16,17). KJV

I want to say more about Paul ‘s teaching in Romans 8 next week.

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.