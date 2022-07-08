Bladen stands to gain more than $18 million for projects

RALEIGH —With the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 state budget sitting on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk awaiting his decision on whether to sign or veto the spending plan, a number of Bladen County appropriations hang in the balance.

Both the House (85-27) and Senate (38-9) recently approved the $28 billion budget plan, but Cooper has stood firm in his position that Medicaid expansion — which is not part of the proposed budget — needs to become reality in North Carolina.

“North Carolina is emerging from the pandemic stronger than before, and we will sustain that only if we invest in a strong foundation for our people: A quality education, good jobs and infrastructure, and access to affordable healthcare,” Cooper said in a May 11 press release attached to his own budget proposal, which included Medicaid expansion.

For Bladen County, the proposed budget includes:

— An additional $8 million for the Tar Heel School construction project, which brings the total to $40 million.

— $3.8 million for a water/sewer infrastructure in Bladenboro.

— 3.5 million for economic development infrastructure in Bladen County.

— $1.5 million for sewer system improvements at Bladen Community College.

— $1 million for capital projects in Bladenboro.

— $250,000 for Southeastern Carolina Crossroads rehabilitation facility.

“These are all good, positive things for Bladen County,” said County Manager Greg Martin. “The $8 million for the Tar Heel School project was a surprise, but one that will be put to good use.”

Medicaid expansion aside, the proposed state budget represents a 7.2% increase from the previous biennium, increasing the rainy-day fund’s balance to nearly $5 billion and setting aside an additional $1 billion in anticipation of a recession.

State employees will see a 3.5% pay increase, teachers 4.2% and non-certified public school employees either 4% or a raise to $15 an hour, whichever is greater. Entry-level teachers will also see an increase in starting salary. Overall, education spending is up nearly 7%.

Also, North Carolina legislators pushed for a dramatic increase in school safety spending, including an additional $32 million in grants to support safety equipment and training as well as students in crisis. School resource officer spending will increase by more than $40 million, and an additional $15 million has been earmarked for elementary and middle school SROs.

As it stands, Cooper has three options for the proposed state budget: He has 10 days from the point it reached his desk, which was around the first of July, to sign the spending plan as is, veto the plan altogether or let it sit on his desk throughout the 10 days and allow it to go into law without his signature.

