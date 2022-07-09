CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina Universityrecently released its list of spring graduates, Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List.
The following local students earned degrees from WCU:
— Charles Gooden of Tar Heel
— Jordan Hunsinger of Elizabethtown
— Kaitlin Richardson of Bladenboro
— Jakob Stanley of Elizabethtown
The following area students who earned Chancellor’s List (GPA of 3.8 or higher) honors at WCU were:
— Charles Gooden of Tar Heel
— Julianne Hatchett of Elizabethtown
The following Bladen County students to earn Dean’s Kist (3.5 GPA or higher) honors were:
— Olivia Hollingsworth of Elizabethtown
— Jaya Howell of Elizabethtown
— Jakob Stanley of Elizabethtown