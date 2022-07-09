CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina Universityrecently released its list of spring graduates, Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List.

The following local students earned degrees from WCU:

— Charles Gooden of Tar Heel

— Jordan Hunsinger of Elizabethtown

— Kaitlin Richardson of Bladenboro

— Jakob Stanley of Elizabethtown

The following area students who earned Chancellor’s List (GPA of 3.8 or higher) honors at WCU were:

— Charles Gooden of Tar Heel

— Julianne Hatchett of Elizabethtown

The following Bladen County students to earn Dean’s Kist (3.5 GPA or higher) honors were:

— Olivia Hollingsworth of Elizabethtown

— Jaya Howell of Elizabethtown

— Jakob Stanley of Elizabethtown