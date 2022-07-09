ELIZABETHTOWN — Youngsters and adults alike braved the heat and humidity on Saturday for a chance to hang out with a couple of NFL players at Elizabethtown Middle School. The host of the event, Larrell Murchison, is a former East Bladen High football star and now plays for the Tennessee Titans.

It was the second year for the Larrell Murchison Fun Day in his hometown.

:It’s always great to be home,” Murchison said. “And I wanted to do something different for the community here, something that everyone could come and enjoy.

“It’s good to see the boys and girls out here having a good time,” he added.

One of those youngsters, Bryan Smith, 13, of St. Pauls, said he thought “it was pretty cool” to see a real NFL player up close.

“He’s so big, but he’s a lot of fun,” Smith said. “And I caught a ball he threw.”

For much of the afternoon, Murchison spent time on the Cougars’ football field among the youngsters — throwing footballs and even playing in 7-on-7 games that often turned into 10-on-10 and beyond.

With Murchison guiding one team, one of his best friends in the NFL — D.J. Wonnum, an outside linebacker with the Minnesota Vikings — took the reins of the other team.

For Wonnum, it’s the second trip to Elizabethtown for Murchison’s Fun Day.

“He’s my boy,” Murchison said. “We train together, hang out and do a lot together.”

Wonnum said he enjoys coming to Bladen County.

“I feel like I’m home,” he said. “I love coming and seeing everyone getting involved, and everyone is so nice here.”

Wonnum added that Murchison has also gone to his hometown outside Atlanta for events he’s held.

While most of the large crowd was enjoying activities, food, craft vendors and the watery bounce houses, Murchison’s high-school football coach, Robby Priest, stood off to the side and watched what his former player had created.

“This is pretty special,” he said. “(Larrell) is a special kid, he’s from a special family.

“It’s a big deal for the community and it’s great seeing so many come out,” Priest added. “We’re all pretty proud of him — and anytime we need something, he steps right up. I won’t ask him for a lot, but when I do, he’s right there to help.”

The Tennessee Titans will open training camp on July 26 at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville. Murchison said he’s looking forward to it.

“Things are really going great with the Titans,” he said. “I can’t wait for my third season.”

