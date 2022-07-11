Warrant leads

to two arrests

SHANNON —Two men have been arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of several illegal drugs in Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the office arrested and charged Kendrick Jones, 37, of Shannon and Keithan Chavis, 30, of Red Springs with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Jones and Chavis were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

***

Man gets shot

by bondsman

ROWLAND — A Rowland man was seriously injured after being shot by a bondsman early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at a residence located in the 7000 block of Hwy. 74 W., Rowland, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody A. Jacobs, 31, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at his residence at about 6:15 a.m. Jacobs was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

***

Knowles garners

national honor

CLINTON — Ann Knowles has dedicated her life to serving veterans in Sampson County, so exemplifying what it means to serve that she became the inaugural recipient of a national award that will now bear her name for years to come.

Nichole Coleman, president of National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, bestowed the award to Knowles during a NACVSO opening ceremony last month.

The presentation came as a complete surprise to Knowles, who became the first recipient of the annual Ann Knowles Distinguished CVSO Award.

***

Board of Ed

members sworn

CLINTON — Four Sampson County Schools’ Board of Education members were re-elected to the SCS Board in the May primary election and on July 1 were sworn into their positions for another four years.

Incumbents Robert Burley, Sonya Powell, Kim Schmidlin, and Daryll Warren all retained their seats and will return to a four-year term on the board. They join current board members Eleanor Bradshaw, Sandra Carroll, and Glenn Faison, whose terms expire in 2024.

From Champion Media reports