BLADENBORO — Concerns about the safety of those town employees who work within Bladenboro Town Hall were brought before the town council Monday.

Council member Sarah Benson told her peers that she felt the town should look into better security.

“With only ladies working at Town Hall now — and I’m sure they can all take care of themselves — I think we need a panic button added to the security,” she said.

“We really need a whole system,” she added, “so I think we should get quotes on an alarm system with video cameras.”

The rest of the board nodded in agreement, so Benson put that request into the form of a motion and Council member Blake Proctor seconded it. The board voted unanimously to seek quotes on a full security system to be received in time for the Aug. 8 board meeting.

In other action on Monday, the board:

— Approved a contract for utility work at the Town Square Project with Hickman Utility.

— Approved a zoning ordinance update with Lumber River Council of Governments.

— Added Town Administrator Kelsey Hammond to town bank accounts with First Bank, First National Bank and Lumbee Guaranty.

— Approved financial training and municipal administration course for Hammond.

— Awarded Devane Builders the bid for the Town Square Project’s site improvements. The bid came in at $253,730. It was also stated the project had received $170,000 from Bladen County.

— Voted to continue searching for legal services beyond Aug. 8, when a temporary contract with Attorney Alan Maynard expires.

The board held a closed session to discuss economic development and personnel, but no action was taken.

