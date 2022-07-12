KELLY – A bridge on N.C. 11 in Bladen County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract.

According to the North Carolina Departmkent of Transportation, the bridge over White Oak Canal was built in 1952 and is near the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.

The NCDOT recently awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson a $5.7 million contract to do the work.

The contractor may begin between August and November. The contractor will have about two years to complete the project and reopen the road.

The project will not require a detour. Wooten will build a new bridge alongside the existing one; then remove the old bridge after traffic has shifted onto the new bridge.