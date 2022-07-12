ELIZABETHTOWN — Area youngsters, get your tennis shoes warmed up. The race for candy during the town’s Christmas parade is back on.

After several years of not allowing parade entries to throw candy along the parade route, the Town Council here — spurred by public request — voted on Monday after a public hearing on the issue to again allow candy to be tossed from parade entries.

“The public wanted it back, so the board approved it,” said Town Manager Dane Rideout. “Of course, we want to make sure it’s done safely for those coming to the parade.”

The town board also approved allowing parades that would last after 5 p.m.

Also on Monday, a public hearing was held on an amendment to the town’s Code of Ordinances concerning manufactured homes in specific areas.

“We needed to clean up the language in the ordinance,” Rideout said, “and (Director of Planning Rusty Worley) really did a terrific job working on this.”

Following the public hearing, the board voted to allow manufactured homes in R13, R13M and Residential/Agricultural zones.

Testing wells

Assistant Town Manager Pat Devane gave the board a presentation of a project by the town that is aimed at testing its drinking water wells for contaminants.

He said the town is constantly testing its drinking water and that, since 2017 when GenX was discovered in the Cape Fear River from the Chemours plant upriver on the Bladen/Cumberland line, there have been no contaminants found.

Devane also said there are new tests available that will detect additional compounds, and he is searching grants that will help cover the cost for those new tests.

“We are always testing our water, because it’s a big deal for our citizens,” Rideout said after the meeting. “But basically we are taking the extra step to utilize the new technology available for better testing.”

In other action Monday, the board:

— Reappointed Erica Campbell to the Bladen Housing Authority.

— Approved services for the inspection and oversight of the sandblasting and painting of the Dewitt Street water tank at a cost of between $300,000 and $400,000 — of which is part of the nearly $1 million budget for water tank maintenance. The contract was awarded to QCC Services.

