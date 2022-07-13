Priest wows the

crowd during

National Beta

Club Convention

ELIZABETHTOWN — Anyone who knows Ryne Priest knows he isn’t shy or lacking in confidence. So when he decided to run for North Carolina Beta Club president, he treated it as if he were a shoe-in.

And he was.

“I was nervous, but also really wanted to do it,” said Ryne, who was inspired by classmate Jair McElveen.

And when he won?

“I wasn’t surprised,” he added. “I always thought I would win — I felt really confident.”

With that win, Ryne became the first-ever sixth-grader to win the state Beta Club presidency.

He can and does thank his aunt — Elizabeth Priest, who is the sponsor for Beta Club at Clarkton School of Discovery — for a good part of that victory. His skit, themed “Rev It Up With Ryne,” was based on a race car and included his own dance routine and song.

“My aunt really helped me with the skit and my speech,” Ryne said. That skit was chosen the best at the National Beta Club Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, last week.

“I was a little nervous and excited about running for national president, but I got to meet a lot of new people and made some lifelong friends,” Ryne said.

His hope to win the national presidency came up short to a candidate from Indiana.

Still, Ryne is happy with what he was able to do in front of the National Beta Club Convention audience.

“It felt great,” he said. “I wanted to pump up the crowd and get people involved, and I did that.”

Even though the National Beta Club Convention is past, Ryne isn’t ready to take it easy. On Saturday, he will return to Nashville to attend the Beta Camp for state officers across the country.

“It’s a leadership camp where we will sleep outdoors and get to bond even more with other state representatives,” Ryne explained.

That’s not all.

Ryne is planning on organizing a food drive on Eliizabethtown in the near future to serve the homeless and those in need.

All of this has his parents proud as can be.

“I think it’s been a great experience for him,” said his father Robby. “He got a lot of support locally from classmates and sponsors, and I hope he remembers that.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.