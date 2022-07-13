Lack of volunteers

keeps EFD busy

ELIZABETHTOWN — When the fire alarm rings for Elizabethtown Fire Department, it might mean firefighters could be going anywhere in the county — well outside its home jurisdiction.

“Elizabethtown Fire Department is committed to professional fire protection within the district as well as those areas we have mutual aid agreements,” said Town Manager Dane Rideout.

That can keep the EFD hopping — and every year, it has meant far more calls outside the Elizabethtown ETJ than within in.

In 2020, Elizabethtown Fire Department answered 266 calls within the town limits and 273 out in the county; in 2021, the department went out on 280 calls within the town and 327 in the county.

This year, through Monday, the EFD has answered 117 within the town limits and 167 out in the county.

“We do a lot of mutual aid, but we also get help from other fire districts when we need it,” said Fire Chief Hollis Freeman. “Most of the calls we answer are medical or wrecks.

“And usually we are the first on the scene,” he added. “So we handle assessment of the scene, triage, extrication and care until EMS arrives — and even then we can offer lifting assistance.”

All of that work outside the town limits costs money. Big money.

In fact, Rideout and Freemen estimated that — of the fire department’s budget of $919,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget — about one-third covers the calls within the town limits. The other two-thirds covers the calls outside the town limits.

Since 2014, the town has received 7 cents per $100 of valuation as part of the fire tax outside the town limits. That rate was increased to 10 cents with the 2022-23 budget.

Bladen County also increased its contribution by about $40,000 for the new budget year, Freeman said.

But the funding received by EFD covers only fire protection in the unincorporated areas of Bladen County — that’s according to the state’s general statutes.

But Rideout said regardless of what EFD personnel are called for, they go.

“A call is a call,” he said. “They don’t go individually, they go out with a $700,000 piece of equipment, or more, with a minimum of three personnel — no matter if it’s a fire, medical call, wreck or whatever.”

Responding with that kind of personnel, each a certified firefighter and EMS-basic, with that kind of equipment is an expensive undertaking.

“The cost of keeping Elizabethtown Fire Department going is astronomical and ongoing,” Rideout stated. “With things like turnout gear, tires, fuel costs, hoses, etc. — plus the costs of certifications.”

But the costs aren’t the only challenges.

Volunteer shortages

Currently, Elizabethtown Fire Department operates with seven full-time and six part-time firefighters. It also has 28 volunteers on its active roster.

While Freeman said that’s the number of paid personnel he can have, according to the budget, the need for additional volunteers is omnipresent.

“Volunteers just aren’t there throughout the state, not just here,” he said. “That means the need for mutual aid responses increase.

“But it can mean we all get stretched pretty thin,” he added.

Freeman said the fire protection programs through East Bladen and West Bladen high schools have helped in recent years, and Bladen Community College is adding a two-year public safety course that will also help.

“All of that will go a long way toward helping us all,” he said. “We’ve gotten some good people out of those high school programs.”

Freeman also said the biggest need for volunteers is during the day.

“Nights we seem to be OK, but during the day is when things get pretty thin,” he said.

Regardless of the challenges, Elizabethtown Fire Department takes pride in providing fire service and mutual aid to the town and beyond.

“I’m sometimes amazed at what our fire department does,” Rideout. “But what all the volunteer departments do is pretty amazing as well. We all need more help, but in the meantime we will keep helping each other to keep people safe.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.