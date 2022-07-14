This session of my “newspaper seminary” classroom continues teaching the Apostle Paul’s great Romans, chapter 8. There can be no greater privilege, or more lasting joy, than reading the Bible and studying it. I have found this gift from the Holy Spirit to be one of my most reliable discoveries over this very long, blessed life. Thank You, Lord!

So, let us talk Bible. Let us talk Romans 8. First, open your Bible. Paul is teaching deepest, profound, Christian theology here, inspired by God’s divine revelation, and is clarifying the spiritual Christian’s life, organized around God. Have you known a spiritual Christian who lived a life organized around God? What are the signs you noticed as qualities of such a life? Organized, not perfectly or flawlessly, but consciously and deliberately, this consecrated life gave witness to God’s indwelling Spirit. What were its signs?

Paul names signs of this life organized around God, emphasizing them in all his letters to the Christians in Rome, Corinth, and elsewhere; and especially so, in Romans 8. In a life of prayer and worship, in thanksgiving and praise of God for salvation and God’s amazing grace, the spiritual Christian of Romans 8 goes to God for healing, direction, peace, and divine assurance. God is not an afterthought. Turning to God’s Presence in prayer is first and basic.

And for a life organized around God, Sunday, a time of worship, is a time of assembly for reverence and gratitude, and has not become a time of recreation, sleeping in, or catching up on chores.

A life organized around God, according to God’s Will, with one’s mind set on God, is a life of witness and praise, and ministry to others in need. Praise is joyous and hearty, and if not shouted up and down the church aisle, as my saintly mother’s was, it is nonetheless gladly voiced in witness and testimony, and acted in ministry to others in Jesus’ Name.

Those who have set their minds on the things of the Lord, and are striving to organize their daily lives around God, cannot be called “secret service Christians who are saved and satisfied, and hope nobody knows it, or finds out about it,” as one preacher has wittily named them.

A life organized around God is one in which the believer studies the Bible seriously and regularly, wanting, and earnestly seeking, to learn more of what God has revealed in Holy Scripture, and to follow it. That means prayerful obedience and sincere repentance, when sin and disobedience intrude.

Life organized around God strives to obey God’s commandments. Jesus, John reports in his Gospel, says that if we love Him, we will obey His commandments. That is hard often to do, Paul has acknowledged in Romans 7, but Christ Jesus is our Strength and our Victor. The life organized around God is an obedient life, following after the guidance, teaching, and strength, of the Holy Spirit.

Life organized around God suffers with Christ the persecutions which come to followers of the Gospel. Paul writes, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:. And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with Him, that we may be also glorified together. For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” (Romans 8:16-18, KJV)

The life organized around God is fruitful and trusting. Treasures abound! Spiritual treasures no illness can cancel, no suffering can mar, no calamity can erase, are those of the heirs of God, joint-heirs with Christ Jesus, Whose Spirit now lives in the trusting believer whose life is organized around God.

The Romans 8 Christian is spiritually free; free of condemnation and fear, free to love and serve God, and to minister faithfully.

Romans 8 concludes with Scripture’s greatest shout of praise known: Who can separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?

As it is written, For Thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.

Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us.

For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,

Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:35-39 KJV)

Hallelujah!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.