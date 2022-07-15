Local all-stars earn Bladen County’s first-ever Dixie Youth Baseball state title

DUNN – A pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning propelled the Bladen County All-Stars to a 3-2 win over West Duplin in the Dixie Youth Baseball Div. 2 State Tournament championship on Thursday, making it the first Dixie Youth Baseball team to win a state title.

The team, which finished 5-0 in the tournament and had a run-differential of 37-4, will now advance to the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Div. 2 World Series in Anderson, South Carolina, as the North Carolina representative. The tournament opens on July 29.

West Duplin got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning, and that run held up through the next two innings before West Duplin added a run in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 advantage.

Bladen County, however, put together a rally that started with a run in the bottom of the fourth on a double by Luke Bryant, single by Ashton Davis and an RBI single from Corben Chadwick to cut the deficit in half.

In the bottom of the fifth, Drake Gause opened the Bladen County attack with a single, Andrew Wren worked a walk and a passed ball pushed the runners to second and third. Chase Bryan followed with a hard single up the middle that chased Gause and Wren home for a 3-2 lead.

West Duplin went quietly in the top of the sixth inning to give Bladen County the win.

On the hill for Bladen County, Davis hurled a gem — going the distance and firing a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks. The two runs against him were unearned.

At the plate, Bryan drove home the tying and winning runs; Bryant had a double; and Chadwick had the team’s first RBI.

