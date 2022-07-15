Stolen U-Haul truck finally stopped in Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD — An attempted traffic stop in Harrells on a U-Haul reported stolen out of Fayetteville led to a chase that extended into three other counties before the vehicle finally stopped at a residence in Riegelwood — and two suspects were arrested about 35 miles from where the pursuit began, authorities said.

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office observed a U-Haul vehicle on NC 41 in the Harrells area that had been reported stolen to Fayetteville Police Department. According to Sampson County Sheriff’s Office authorities, the occupants of the U-Haul were also wanted in the July 12 theft of a pickup truck from Tomahawk Highway in Harrells. That picked was recovered the same day.

The deputy attempted to stop the U-Haul, however the suspects failed to pull over and a multi-county pursuit ensued, extending through Sampson, Pender, Columbus and finally Bladen County. The vehicle finally pulled into a residence on Graham Road in Riegelwood, where the occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Ramsay Manuel Rangel, 28, of Tomahawk Highway, Harrells, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle; possession of a stolen vehicle; felony flee to elude arrest; speeding; careless and reckless driving; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Thompson (aka Jessica Marie Shaffer), 44, of Van Dyke Place, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle; possession of a stolen motor vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Rangel and Thompson were placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond each.