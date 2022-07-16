Skewered Potato Twisters — also known as potato tornados — are a fun new addition to your outdoor cookouts.

Nutrient-dense potatoes are skewered, cut into spirals, seasoned, and grilled.

No grill, no problem. You can also make these in the oven or air-fryer.

***

Ingredients …

2 yellow potatoes

1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil

1 teaspoon (2.5) grams smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon (.75) grams garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon (1.5) grams sea salt

2 tablespoons (8 grams) finely chopped fresh parsley

***

Directions …

Preheat grill to 400 degrees F/200 degrees C.

Wash potatoes (leaving skin on) and place metal skewer through the center of each.

Using a small, sharp knife, make a cut at one end of the potato until you hit the skewer. Then hold the knife at a slight angle and slowly turn the potato to make one continuous cut down the length of the potato. This will create a spiral effect. Note: Aim to make each turn about 1/4-inch thick.

Gently loosen up and fan out the potato into a longer spiral on the skewer. Brush the outside & inside of the spirals with olive oil.

Mix together the paprika, garlic powder, and salt and sprinkle on the potatoes.

Grill (with cover closed) for 30 minutes, turning every few minutes.

Drizzle with any remaining oil and sprinkle with parsley.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.