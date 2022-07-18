Man sentenced to

20 years in prison

WILMINGTON — A South Carolina man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for a shooting rampage targeting moving vehicles on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

Charges included possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, transporting an unregistered firearm across state lines, and transporting a prohibited weapon without a license, according to United States Attorney Michael Easley.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 35, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, plead guilty to all three charges.

***

Tribe cuts ribbon on

Dreamcatcher housing

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina cut the ribbon Thursday on its Dreamcatcher housing development in the Union Chapel community near Pembroke.

The community, at 27 Recovery Lane in Pembroke within the District 8 tribal territory, includes 15 single-family homes and will be available to Lumbee Tribal members who are in need of affordable housing.

Each home is about 1,250 square feet in size, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and covered parking areas.

The new community is the first of three to be developed throughout the tribal territories. Ground broke in 2020 for 23 homes in the Rayham Community in District 7. Another 12 homes will be constructed in Pembroke behind the Tribal Complex, bringing the total to 50 homes.

***

Maxton man is

charged in shootings

LUMBERTON — A Maxton man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to the shooting of three people this past weekend.

Justin Ray Porter, 34, of Maxton is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Porter was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $4,750,000 secured bond.

***

Mayor speaks

with Rotary Club

CLINTON — The Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144, chartered in 1923, welcomed Clinton Mayor Lew Starling as its guest speaker last week at Coharie Country Club.

Starling shared an overview of the city’s infrastructure, as well as about the city’s plans for celebrating 250 years of incorporation; a city manager beginning work later this month; and the efforts of the Clinton Police Department and cooperating law enforcement agencies working with it.

From Champion Media reports