ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education spent some time Monday discussing the implementation of clear book bags and the use of uniforms at schools.

The clear book bag issue has come up previously, but has nit yet come before the school board as an action item.

On Monday, during its regular meeting, the board it was stated that the clear book bags are not currently up for consideration as a district-wide option during the 2022-23 school year. Currently, West Bladen High requires clear/mesh book bags.

On the issue of uniforms, it was reported that they are now in place at all schools for the 2022-23 school year, and will include blue jeans/denim as previously approved by the board.

In other business on Monday, the board …

— Heard an update on the Tar Heel School construction project. Mike Burris, with Bordeaux Construction, told the board there have been some minor delays due to inclement weather.

— Approved a federal budget amendment.

— Approved a strategic plan.

— Approved an amendment to the Recruitment and Retention Plan to provide an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus for “hard-to-fill” positions such as exceptional children and mathematics teachers.

